Nineties UK pop supergroup Steps are back following up on their fifth studio album, Tears on the Dancefloor, with a 22-date tour, Party on the Dancefloor.

In an article on the Bournemouth Echo they’ve promised to “inject pop back into pop music” – read the full article here: Steps on why they want to “inject pop back into pop music”

If you’re after some of the older steps news, you can visit our old site The Unofficial Steps Home Page.

If you want to catch Steps this year, here’s their schedule:

Sun 12 November – Belfast SSE Arena

Mon 13 – November – Dublin 3 Arena

Tue 14 November – Belfast SSE Arena

Thu 16 November – Glasgow SSE Hydro

Fri 17 November – Aberdeen AECC

Sat 18 November – Liverpool Echo Arena

Mon 20 November – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tue 21 November -Leeds First Direct Arena

Thu 23 November – Brighton Centre

Fri 24 November – London The O2

Sat 25 November – London The SSE Arena, Wembley

Mon 27 November – Bournemouth BIC

Tue 28 November – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 29 November – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 1 December – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 2 December – Manchester Arena

Sun 3 December – Manchester Arena

Wed 6 December – Liverpool Echo Arena

Thu 7 December – Glasgow SSE Arena

Sat 9 December – Birmingham Genting Arena

Sun 10 December – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena